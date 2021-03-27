"Hurry Up, no time for posing this week!"

A magnificent and extremely tame Eastern Cottontail rabbit was out by the forsythia bushes this afternoon. It was very busy snacking and getting ready for a very busy time for bunnies.



I felt much better today and we dove right into our spring burning of sticks, the Christmas tree all piled up and waiting. We cleaned up our woods, so many fallen limbs and briars to be dealt with. We made good progress in perfect weather. We cleaned up the path through our woods which will eventually join a path that David is working on from their new house. We'll be able to walk through the woods to their house and Nora and Hunty can take it to ours when they are older.

