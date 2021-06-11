Previous
About as big as a blade of grass by berelaxed
Photo 2295

About as big as a blade of grass

This baby bunny is just too precious for words. It's grown a tiny bit since we first spied it, but it is so little!

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and cool with clouds moving in.

All hands happy it's Friday.
Photo Details

