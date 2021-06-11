Sign up
Photo 2295
About as big as a blade of grass
This baby bunny is just too precious for words. It's grown a tiny bit since we first spied it, but it is so little!
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and cool with clouds moving in.
All hands happy it's Friday.
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
easterncottontail
