We entertained our first lunch guests since the craziness of last year today. My former teaching partner and nearly 50 year friend Mary and her husband, John came to Dogcorner cottage to celebrate Mary's recent 70th birthday. It was very hot today, so we stayed inside in the cool AC and chatted before taking our plates of watermelon salad, lobster rolls, pickles and chips out to the hot patio table. At the end of the meal, the wind picked up and we had to hold our paper plates and the table umbrella. We had strawberry shortcake planned for dessert and decided it would be safer to eat inside. It looked like rain, but it never materialized. We had a great afternoon and early evening together, in person with hugs, it was wonderful.



The lobster plate with the pickles and olives was something Iightly used that I purchased for a $5 bid at our fun auction at our Garden Club last week. Take note also of the fun pickle fork in the upper right for a chuckle.



For the Record,

This day came in very hot and humid.



All hands grateful for beloved old friends.