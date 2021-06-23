Lunch after fasting!

Merry is tired and so are we. Today she had more blood work to address her elevated liver enzymes. The vet ( a liver specialist) just called us to give us the report. The values are still high, but they all went down which is good news. It's not exactly the news I wanted, but her physical exam was terrific, she gained some weight and is absolutely fit enough to travel to Maine with us. She will have another blood panel in August.



The poor thing could have no food after midnight last night and the appointment wasn't until noon. She did not understand why we wouldn't serve her this morning, it was pitiful. Then the vet just told me on the phone that the desk person was wrong, she didn't need to fast at all!. She had a big lunch and supper.



For the Record,

This day came in cool and dry after the huge rainstorm yesterday.



All hands tired and a bit more hopeful.