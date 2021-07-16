The Machias River Marsh

This view river view is not far from our house. The marsh grass is lovely, the mud flats are not visible because this was taken this afternoon at high tide.



We had a picnic lunch over looking another section of the river in Machias earlier, a lobster roll for me and a crab roll for T. We did a bit of shopping at one of the few stores in Machias after lunch. Then we located and old cemetery in the outskirts of Machiasport where my great great grandfather, grandmother and great great aunt are buried. My great great grandfather was, born on the island of Campobello, New Brunswick, Canada. My great great grandmother was born on the Canadian island that can be seen across the water from West Quoddy Lighthouse, Grand Manan. We have visited both islands, but not this year, the Canadian border is still closed to non Canadians.



Now, after a brief passing shower, T's sitting outside on the deck watching for eagles, I'll be joining her in a minute. T has seen a seal bobbing along in the river. We also have company from the hummingbirds and the resident catbirds. Mr. Showboat Catbird sits and sings on the deck railings grateful for the raisins we leave for him.



For the Record,

This day came in warm and very humid with one brief shower.



All hands and paws happy