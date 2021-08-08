Sign up
Photo 2353
Sharing
The little stone chipmunk was happy to share. Ferd was quite shocked!
For the Record,
This day came in sticky and humid. We helped T's sister and brother clean up from their successful yard sale, relaxed in our patio and complained about the humidity.
All Hands wary.
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
0
0
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
sharing
,
stoneandrealchipmunks
