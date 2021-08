A Camp Kiwanee Farewell

I picked a small bouquet and drove over to Camp Kiwanee , less than ten minutes away. I placed the flowers on the steps of Bodil's cabin and sat down thinking of her on the day of her funeral in Ringe, Denmark.



The overnight camp now belongs to the Town of Hanson and is used for recreation, and events. Many happy couples have been married there. It looks the same, but more worn and so quiet with no children's voices.



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy and SO humid, ending in heavy rain.



All hands wary