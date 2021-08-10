75 Years Ago Today

My parents were married in our local church on August 10th, 1946. In the photo they are posing by the barn here after the reception. They are all ready to set off on their honeymoon. In the newspaper clipping I found, my mother's 'traveling outfit' is described as a brown gaberdine suit with brown accessories and a corsage of gardenias.



hey spent one night in Boston at the Copley Plaza Hotel, $7.70 for the room plus 11 cents for a phone call home to my grandmother I imagine. They must have dined and danced at the Merry-go-Round Room. They were fantastic dancers, the couple that everyone watched at weddings and functions. My brother and I have two left feet...



The next morning they set off to New Hampshire staying in small hotels on their way to Machiasport, Maine. My mother wanted to introduce my dad to her grandfather and Aunt Abbie. They lived in the house we have just had the good fortune to vacation in. My father fell in love with Machiasport and we always vacationed there as a family. His love affair with the area never ended and we spread some of his ashes in the sea at his favorite beach.



I realized this morning that it was their 75th Anniversary. I never planned to post a photo, perhaps just a mention. The funny thing about all the items in the collage is that I didn't actually look for them at all, they found me. I was getting a box of my great grandfather's glass negatives out of a closet and the box containing these items was on top of it. I opened that box as well and inside was a bridal book with these keepsakes just waiting to be photographed.



I did have fun with the glass negatives and I may blip them someday. If I had any extras left I would include one, but alas, all have been used.



For The Record,

This day came in cloudy and very humid. We have a heat wave on the way.



All hands wary!