My great grandfather's glass negative

I didn't hop on the way back machine to take this, but I did scan the large glass negative and fiddle with some editing. I hope it doesn't break too many rules, using one of Gramp Hanson's photographs.



My great grandfather had a large box camera which is still in the house in Machiasport, along with boxes of glass negatives. Many of his photographs were printed as postcards in the early 1900s and sold in his large general store. He worked as a teacher, Post Master, merchant, studied law and farmed. He was also one of the oldest serving State Representatives in the nation when he was sworn in for his last, short term in office at 89. He was ill, in his bed which had been carried downstairs to the parlor, and officially sworn in by the then State of Maine Governor, Ed Muskie.



This photograph, circa 1889, shows a section the Machiasport, Maine waterfront on the bustling Machias River. A waterfront served by a railroad line ,steamboats like the Fran Jones(I might blip that negative too) and vessels carrying sails. The road winds up Trafton's Hill to the Congregational Church, pictured here before it had its steeple. Our/his lane is at the base of the hill, it appears there might be a buggy just passing the end of the lane. There were three houses on the lane then, ours, in the middle is obscured by trees.The first is visible and the third which is no longer standing, bordered the old cemetery. A cemetery and stones you may have seen in countless photographs I have posted over 11 plus years.



Only a couple of those riverside buildings still stand now. Only the ghosts of those big masted sailing vessels ply the tidal waters. The road still curves in that way that beckons and brings a tear to my eye each summer when we turn in safely into the lane after a 6 hour drive Downeast to our paradise.



For the Record.

This day came in with high heat and humidity. I stayed in and enjoyed our AC.



All hands wary.