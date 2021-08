Question...?

Is the hat on Hunter or is Hunter in the hat?



He and his Mimi dropped over in the early morning heat, Hunter in one of her sun hats, T-shirt, diaper and summer water shoes. In this shot he's helping me pick up some tree blocks he played with on the patio.



For the Record,

This day came in hot and humid with a heat index close to 100 degrees.



All hands wary and hot.