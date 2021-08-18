Previous
Next
Sparrow splish splash by berelaxed
Photo 2363

Sparrow splish splash

This birdbath is always popular with our sparrows who have nearby houses on the side of the barn.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm, rain is on the way tomorrow.

All hands wary
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
647% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise