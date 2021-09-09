Previous
Sun or no... by berelaxed
Photo 2385

Sun or no...

...eating outside is the way to go. That's the watchword here, we're extra cautious, take out or only eating outside with others.

For the Record,
This day came in rainy and SO humid.

All hands wary.
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
