Those eyes! by berelaxed
Photo 2384

Those eyes!

Merry Mischief in her afternoon napping spot, enjoying the sun. Those Abyssinian eyes get me every time.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny with a stiff breeze and very warm temps.

All hands wary.
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Joan Robillard ace
She's a pretty kitty
September 8th, 2021  
