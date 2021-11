Leaves of many colors

I'm fascinated with the multi-colored autumn show put on by our Viburnum Bush. I don't remember the leaves being so colorful in past years. Today it really is lovely in the rain. Most of the trees are bare now, just the yellow, Norway Maples and the bushes are showing color now around Dogcorner Cottage. Soon, everything will be brown, waiting for snow.



For the Record,

This day came in dark with a rain and warm temps.



All hands still wary