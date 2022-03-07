Little Leeloo and family escaping from Ukraine

The central photograph was posted by some Ukrainian Instagram friends as they escaped Kyiv with their cats to safety. They gave me permission to use the photo as I wish. I'm sending it to friends after posting the collage here.. For me, it brings the terror home, picturing T and me escaping with our Merry. The sunflower photos are mine, they will forever stand for bravery.
I also have just had word from my Ukrainian friend in NZ. Her sister and nephews have made it to a safer city in the west of Ukraine from Kyiv, such a huge relief.
In Russia, with the Iron Curtain dropping again, is another young Instagram friend of mine who is losing hope for a free future as well. Physical things may not be crumbling, or life threatening, terrifying bombs falling, but everything else is under the despotic rule of a barricaded madman.
For the Record,
This day came in with gray skies and warm temps.