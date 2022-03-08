International Women's Day 2022

We are celebrating the courageous women of Ukraine today and everyday since this nightmare began. Their inate ability to find strength in the face of war is a tribute to the bravery and spirit of all women. Uncertainty, intimidation, agony and danger accompany them day and night, but still they persevere.



Hearts all over the world are breaking for all Ukrainians and for the women of Russia who have lost their soldier sons to this insane madness perpetrated by one deranged man. Imagine how different all of this might have been if women presided over the world.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and windy with mild temps once again.



All hands begging for peace