Photo 2574
Happy St. Patrick's Day
Oh, to be back in Ireland on our wonderful 11 day adventure in 2019 with our gang of Irish Rovers!
Merry was rudely awakened up from her first nap of the day to don this jaunty hat & tie. She was not impressed, but I am smiling.
For the Record,
This day came in with thick fog and warm temps.
All hands begging for peace.
17th March 2022
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
