Happy St. Patrick's Day by berelaxed
Happy St. Patrick's Day

Oh, to be back in Ireland on our wonderful 11 day adventure in 2019 with our gang of Irish Rovers!

Merry was rudely awakened up from her first nap of the day to don this jaunty hat & tie. She was not impressed, but I am smiling.

This day came in with thick fog and warm temps.

All hands begging for peace.
17th March 2022

Betsey

