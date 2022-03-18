If a chipmunk could share ...

"An animal's eyes have the power to speak a great language."

Martin Buber



If only the small animals of Ukraine could have some of these peanuts, or the children milk and the parents, hope.



For the Record,

This day came in warm and springlike. Daily online chats with my Ukraine friend in New Zealand and my young Russian friend grow more desperate each day. My Russian friend uses a VPN to communicate as other ways have been blocked, the remaining airways are filled with lies. My Ukrainian friend, far from her country , learns about terrible loss by telephone and photographs. My heart breaks.





All hands begging for PEACE.