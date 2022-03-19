Grab a knife & fork!

We were invited to my brother and sister-in-law's for a New England Boiled Dinner, corned beef brisket, carrots, turnip, cabbage today. It's a traditional meal served around March 17th, St. Patrick's Day. Hunter was not interested in anything on the menu, so he was offered a piece of toast with peanut butter to eat in hand as he walked about. Soon he climbed up in a chair as we were all settling in and I caught this adorable photo as he tried to eat it like the grown ups. The meal was delicious and the evening was so much fun. Hunter is due for a haircut soon, but we love his red curls.



For the Record,

This day came in foggy with rain on and off.



