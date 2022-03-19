Previous
Grab a knife & fork! by berelaxed
Photo 2576

Grab a knife & fork!

We were invited to my brother and sister-in-law's for a New England Boiled Dinner, corned beef brisket, carrots, turnip, cabbage today. It's a traditional meal served around March 17th, St. Patrick's Day. Hunter was not interested in anything on the menu, so he was offered a piece of toast with peanut butter to eat in hand as he walked about. Soon he climbed up in a chair as we were all settling in and I caught this adorable photo as he tried to eat it like the grown ups. The meal was delicious and the evening was so much fun. Hunter is due for a haircut soon, but we love his red curls.

For the Record,
This day came in foggy with rain on and off.

All hands begging for peace.
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
