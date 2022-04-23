Previous
Next
Blossoms on the old pear tree by berelaxed
Photo 2611

Blossoms on the old pear tree

Oh to be a pear tree – any tree in bloom! With kissing bees singing of the beginning of the world!
-Zora Neale Hurston

Our old pear tree is in full bloom. It's my favorite tree from childhood. It has housed squirrels, nesting tufted titmice and chipmunks surveying their world in its hollow sections. Last year after we had it sprayed, it blessed us with buckets of delicious pears after all these years.


For the Record,
This day came in sunny. We worked outside today. For me, it's probably the last garden work I'll be doing for a while with my hip replacement right around the corner. I can't do as much as I usually do with my hip, but we had a kind offer from a friend. She came and helped us burn and collect sticks to add to our burn pile in the woods. We were lucky enough to get a burning permit, it's been so windy lately. We worked hard, I probably did too much, I'm feeling it now, but the pile is gone and things are tidier. Pat stayed for supper with us, I had made a delicious Thai Green Chili soup and we had plenty of leftovers. It was a very productive day.

All hands begging for Peace
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
715% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise