Blossoms on the old pear tree

Oh to be a pear tree – any tree in bloom! With kissing bees singing of the beginning of the world!

-Zora Neale Hurston



Our old pear tree is in full bloom. It's my favorite tree from childhood. It has housed squirrels, nesting tufted titmice and chipmunks surveying their world in its hollow sections. Last year after we had it sprayed, it blessed us with buckets of delicious pears after all these years.





For the Record,

This day came in sunny. We worked outside today. For me, it's probably the last garden work I'll be doing for a while with my hip replacement right around the corner. I can't do as much as I usually do with my hip, but we had a kind offer from a friend. She came and helped us burn and collect sticks to add to our burn pile in the woods. We were lucky enough to get a burning permit, it's been so windy lately. We worked hard, I probably did too much, I'm feeling it now, but the pile is gone and things are tidier. Pat stayed for supper with us, I had made a delicious Thai Green Chili soup and we had plenty of leftovers. It was a very productive day.



