From Hawk to Dove

Only in silence the word, only in dark the light, only in dying life: bright the hawk's flight on the empty sky.

— Ursula K. Le Guin



Change a hawk to a little white dove, more than a feeling, that's the power of love.

—Huey Lewis





If only we could change the hawk screaming for war into the soft flight of the dove carrying peace on her wings.

For the Record,This day came in cloudy, making a great blank background for this hawk who flew overhead. I did some quick editing to remove the shadows and there was that cruel beak and deadly talons.

All hands begging for PEACE.