Previous
Next
From Hawk to Dove by berelaxed
Photo 2613

From Hawk to Dove

Only in silence the word, only in dark the light, only in dying life: bright the hawk's flight on the empty sky.
— Ursula K. Le Guin

Change a hawk to a little white dove, more than a feeling, that's the power of love.
—Huey Lewis


If only we could change the hawk screaming for war into the soft flight of the dove carrying peace on her wings.
For the Record,This day came in cloudy, making a great blank background for this hawk who flew overhead. I did some quick editing to remove the shadows and there was that cruel beak and deadly talons.
All hands begging for PEACE.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
715% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise