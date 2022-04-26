Ruffles and light

"If we could see the miracle of a single flower clearly our whole life would change."

Buddha





Lets pick the biggest bouquet we can for Putin...



My grandmother would have known this ruffled girl's name. I wish did, it's a very old bulb that she planted so long ago. I photographed it yesterday to use as my post, but then I saw the hawk that I ended up using. I posted the daffy photo from yesterday on my instagram. Luckily, it's still as gorgeous today for another photo to share here. There are two side by side by an old stone wall. The ruffles and color take my breath away on this dismal, dark day.





For the Record,

This day came in dreary , always looking like it could rain at any moment.



All hands begging for PEACE