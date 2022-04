Help yourself!

The squirrel that dixied into the woods when we drove into the driveway said, "Don't mind if I do!"



Unbelievable, he couldn't wait, He knew they were for him.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny, but still quite cool. We did a lot of errands today, scoping out a store with medical supplies. I checked out the crutches and did buy a cane decorated with sunflowers.



All hands begging for PEACE