A lad and a tree

“There is always Music amongst the trees in the Garden, but our hearts must be very quiet to hear it.”

― Minnie Aumonier





For the Record,

This day came in with rain that thankfully burned off by afternoon. Hunter and his baby sitter, Uncle Greg, blew in for a visit in the sunshine. I came out to join them and Hunter kept us busy following him from tree to tree, peering in all the cavities of our old trees. He called and listened for chipmunks and led us a merry chase around the garden.



I spent a good part of the morning at my pre-op physical. My doctor's NP was lovely and reassuring. She informed me cheerfully that my EKG was perfect and as of this evening all my tests and bloodwork look fine, so I'm good to go on the 16th.



I spoke also with a surgical nurse today who explained to me that with an anterior hip replacement the old restrictions no longer exist.

"During anterior hip replacement surgery, the surgeon makes an incision at the front of the hip and does not need to cut any nearby muscles or other soft tissues. These soft tissues naturally support the hip joint, so keeping them intact reduces the risk of the new hip dislocating. Because there are no standard, universally agreed-upon precautions for anterior hip replacement, patients are advised to follow their surgeons’ and physical therapists’ instructions. These medical professionals are able to tailor post-surgical instructions to an individual patient’s needs." Arthritis-health





All hands begging for Peace