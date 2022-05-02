Dining at Dusk

This gorgeous fellow pushed the limits of my slow 300mm lens through the kitchen window tonight. He's resting on a twig I have attached to the feeder, after a very late sip. I am so thrilled with is gleaming gorget and to have him back in town for many photographs.



I watched a webinar today with info on my hip replacement. My pre-op physical is tomorrow morning and I'm good to go. I plan to be a hermit till the 16th, except for a masked appearance at Nora's 5th Birthday on the 11th.



For the Record,

This day came in dark and gloomy, but the flash of color from Mr. Baltimore Oriole brightened my day when I looked out the window.Then tonight, Mr. Hummer's gorget gleaming was something, even in the dusky light.



All hands begging for PEACE.