A comforting pillow…

…comes in handy when your current cat, precious as she is, is not much of a nurse. This pillow is a cherished gift, Raspberry is always with us.



I’m doing well on day 11. No more heavy duty drugs, just Acetaminophen, Ibuprofen unfortunately bothers my stomach. I have lots of bruising all down my leg snd minimal swelling by evening. I asked my PT about the bruising and she said honestly, an anterior hip replacement is a rough operation, more like a construction project. I watched an artfully animated, YouTube video of the procedure and BB and I agree. So many specialized tools and drills and saws. It was really fascinating.



For the Record,

This day came in humid, windy and rather odd.



All hands begging for PEACE and sensible Gun Laws.