Friends since 1970
Photo 2644

Friends since 1970

Our dear friend arrived today to spent until June 7th with us. She’s a native New Englander, but has lived many years now in California. She stopped first with a mutual friend in Freeport Maine. We could all be sure she was safe from Covid after the plane trip.

Covid has kept us all apart since Christmas 2019, several canceled trip, etc. We’ve laughed all afternoon, we met as camp counselors and have been close since.

We both look like our mothers with pixie haircuts.
This day came in with a beautiful breeze.

All hands begging for Peace
26th May 2022

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Lovely image, glad you two got together again!
May 27th, 2022  
