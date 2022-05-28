Flowers

I received two lovely flower deliveries today, gorgeous blooms to bring cheer. Cards, an actual delicious berry pie, and on and on have streamed through the door since my hip replacement. I am so very touched, and warmed by the lovely get well wishes here every single day.



It's day 12 and I have some knee pain which my PT said is common. I know I'm feeling better because my walker, Miss Daisy seems more awkward and less of a friend today. I wish I slept better at night, but I have nothing to complain about considering the sadness in our country and Ukraine. We're going to have a visitor tomorrow from our old camp gang, so we're excited.



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy and muggy, strange May weather.



Extras, flower close ups



All hands begging for PEACE and Gun Control Laws.