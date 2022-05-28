I received two lovely flower deliveries today, gorgeous blooms to bring cheer. Cards, an actual delicious berry pie, and on and on have streamed through the door since my hip replacement. I am so very touched, and warmed by the lovely get well wishes here every single day.
It's day 12 and I have some knee pain which my PT said is common. I know I'm feeling better because my walker, Miss Daisy seems more awkward and less of a friend today. I wish I slept better at night, but I have nothing to complain about considering the sadness in our country and Ukraine. We're going to have a visitor tomorrow from our old camp gang, so we're excited.
For the Record,
This day came in cloudy and muggy, strange May weather.