Memorial Day, USA



I stayed home from the parade, Day 14 for me from the surgery and I am really doing well. Very little pain, some of what I would call discomfort, but unbelievably improving every single day.



Our family is one of the two Hanover Families who lost sons in WWI, in France. There was wreath laying ceremony and a gun salute this morning in the historic New England Cemetery for Leon Webster Josselyn, my great uncle, one of my grandfather's older brothers. He died in an Aid Station where he was carried from battle. My grandfather was fighting close by, but in a different sector. He was told of Leon's wounds and made it to the station in time to be at Leon's side when he died. In 1921, the family had his remains shipped home to Hanover from an American Cemetery in France. I visited that area of France and the cemetery in 1978, the trenches were gone and the land renewed.



Today, Nora and Hunter were at the parade and wreath laying ceremonies with my family. The photo where they are hugging their daddy is when the gun salutes began. I pray that these are the only places they ever hear guns, at ceremonies to honor fallen heroes.



For the Record,

This day came in very hot and sunny. The lovely grass is looking like August instead of late May.



All hands begging for Peace and Gun Reform Laws