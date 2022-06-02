Sign up
Photo 2651
Those Eyes
“If cats could talk, they wouldn’t.”
Nan Porter
Day 17 of the rolling thunder of my walker that is most annoying to Merry. She doesn’t have to say it…
I’m a bit tired today, I think I did a bit too much yesterday. So, other than annoying Merry and doing my exercises I didn’t do much.
For the Record,
This day came in hazy, dull and cool.
All hands begging for PEACE and Gun Reform LAWS
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
Tags
day17anteriorhipreplacement
Corinne C
ace
Gorgeous kitten!
June 3rd, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Look at it as an encouragement to walk without the walker.
June 3rd, 2022
