Previous
Next
Those Eyes by berelaxed
Photo 2651

Those Eyes

“If cats could talk, they wouldn’t.”
Nan Porter

Day 17 of the rolling thunder of my walker that is most annoying to Merry. She doesn’t have to say it…

I’m a bit tired today, I think I did a bit too much yesterday. So, other than annoying Merry and doing my exercises I didn’t do much.

For the Record,
This day came in hazy, dull and cool.

All hands begging for PEACE and Gun Reform LAWS
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
726% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Gorgeous kitten!
June 3rd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Look at it as an encouragement to walk without the walker.
June 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise