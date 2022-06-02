Those Eyes

“If cats could talk, they wouldn’t.”

Nan Porter



Day 17 of the rolling thunder of my walker that is most annoying to Merry. She doesn’t have to say it…



I’m a bit tired today, I think I did a bit too much yesterday. So, other than annoying Merry and doing my exercises I didn’t do much.



For the Record,

This day came in hazy, dull and cool.



All hands begging for PEACE and Gun Reform LAWS