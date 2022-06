Old friends

We had a visit from some of our old camp buddies today, and one husband who is an honorary member of the group. We're missing two more, but BB's Christmas visit will be here before we know it. I will be totally healed and we'll have a real party.



The odd angle here is accomplished with my Apple Watch triggering my iPhone. You get a good view of our painted ceiling!



For the Record,

This day came in cool and damp with a rain shower.



All hands Begging for Peace and Gun Reform Laws