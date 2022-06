Special Visitors

The sun was lovely this morning as we sat out with coffee, chatting and watching the birds and beasties. I saw a bit of movement in the woods and down the path came my Donna and the kids. Hunter drove my walker, they helped T put up the flag and entertained BB.



Day 18, post op, I'm finally rid of my steri-strips and my incision really looks good, nice and neat.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and gorgeous.



All hands begging for PEACE and Gun Reform Laws