Sunday Visitors

T's sister and husband dropped in with delicious sandwiches and dessert. We had a nice visit out on the patio watching the birds and beasties and catching up. The weather turned a bit cooler and as happens on Sunday evenings, the weekend has to come to a close.
Off to work virtually and physically for some tomorrow and for me Physical Therapy. Also, a visit from an old friend of ours, one of my teaching buddies from my days in Van Buren Maine. He knows BB too, we had a trip across country along with another friend in 1973.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and perfect. This photo was triggered remotely by my Apple Watch.