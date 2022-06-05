Sunday Visitors

T's sister and husband dropped in with delicious sandwiches and dessert. We had a nice visit out on the patio watching the birds and beasties and catching up. The weather turned a bit cooler and as happens on Sunday evenings, the weekend has to come to a close.



Off to work virtually and physically for some tomorrow and for me Physical Therapy. Also, a visit from an old friend of ours, one of my teaching buddies from my days in Van Buren Maine. He knows BB too, we had a trip across country along with another friend in 1973.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and perfect. This photo was triggered remotely by my Apple Watch.



All hands begging for PEACE and Gun Reform Laws