Ginger visitors

Hunter and Sarah dropped in this morning for a quick visit. He was a bit shy, but Sarah said he was chatting a blue streak at all the shops they visited on their errands. Nora was at Pre-School, her end of the year Field Day.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm. I had a PT session with my therapist. She will come twice next week, then I will be discharged until I see my surgeon on the 27th. He will then write me a script for out patient PT. There is a facility close by that I will schedule appointments with.



We needed a locksmith today to help us unlock our back patio storm door. When he came I apologized for not being able to go around back, around the barn to reach the patio door due to my hip replacement. He told me he had one hip replaced 3 years ago and needs the other one done now, he was limping badly. When I was writing the check after he successfully unlocked and repaired the door, he asked where I had my replacement done. I answered and then he asked who did it, and small world, we had the same surgeon. We had the same anterior procedure with the special Hana Operating Table as well. We're both fascinated with the table and the engineering, so it was a fun conversation.



For the Record,

This day came in warm and sunny.



