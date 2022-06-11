An Apple a Day

I spent most of the afternoon out on the patio. I did a bit of weeding behind our seat wall, but mostly watched T work. That was a bit hard, we usually work together in the garden, but I know my limits. She would forbid me anyway, so I behaved. The birds and beasties are not afraid of us and carried on their feeding and scurrying around. When I came in I tossed out some cut out apple pieces and caught a shot of this little lady enjoying some apple. They don't eat the peel!



I also noticed the first of many, many day lilies in bloom. They always say the end of school, to me, beginning to bloom in late June as school closes. Soon they will be lining all the roadsides and our garden.



My incision is slightly uncomfortable these days, but I'm pleased with my progress moving around. It's just hard to see so much garden work that has to be done and not be able to help.



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy, with patches of sun on and off, a nice day.



All hands begging for Peace and Gun Reform Laws



Kudos to the January 6th Committee.