This year, I passed my wings to another

Next Saturday is Hanover Day. It's a town celebration day, the day I organize and help out at the Fairy House Activity sponsored by my Hanover Garden Club. This year, I have decided it's best to sit it out at home.The thoughts of scampering children, uneven ground and a hill seem a bit daunting with my hip replacement not even 6 weeks healed. So, today we dropped everything off at a GC friend's house. She and two other members will supervise the activity this year. It was the correct decision.



For the Record,

This day came in cool with clouds and sun.



