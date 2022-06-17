Jenny Fusspot

Previous
The house wren, commonly known in these parts as, "Jenny Wren" was so irate that I had the nerve to be walking near her house. A ratty looking one, swinging on a pine tree behind the barn. In years past, they have not worried when I'm near their various nests with my camera. They haven't seen me in the yard for a month, so the fussing was extreme, both parents were doing trade offs trying to banish me. I moved along so as not to worry them. They look identical, the male is the singer, but there were no melodious melodies today. One of them unfortunately has a tick attached under the beak, poor thing.
This day came in warm with a fast moving and wild rainstorm in the afternoon. I'm a bit tired tonight. I may have done too much, I have to remember to rest.

All hands Begging for Peace and Gun Reform laws
Betsey

