American Robin

He looks nothing like his old world species, in fact this guy is related to the Thrush. I love him and his equally handsome mate, she's a bit fainter in color, but a fabulous nest builder and mama bird. I have had the distinct pleasure of hearing and seeing my first European Robin in Sweden and again in Ireland when one fed from my hand in Ireland.



For the Record,

This day came in with a wild thunder storm and torrential rain. It's starting once more, so I must rush to shut the computer down.



All hands begging for PEACE