Ruffled with a Rain

We had a bit of wind along with warm temps today. I was watching the Catbird at the raisin feeder as the bright orange Papa Oriole supervised two fledglings at the jelly and orange feeder. Birds everywhere in the air and all around the garden filing it with song and color. A glorious first day of July.





For the Record,

This day came in with sun, heat and wind. Nasty storms predicted with thunder tomorrow. We need rain, but not on a long holiday weekend, please.



All hands begging for peace.