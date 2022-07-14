Pirate Creek, North Lubec, Maine

We took a ride to Lubec today and visited the Clutter shop, a favorite antique shop and Monica's Chocolates. Monica came to the US from Peru and has an amazing chocolate business. We didn't buy any antiques, but we did come home with some chocolates. A few actually didn't make it home...



Lubec is the easternmost town in the United States, my maternal grandmother, Nora was born there in 1893.The water views are exquisite, the sunsets magnificent and it has the most beautiful red and white striped lighthouse at West Quoddy Head. The town is also an international border crossing to Campobello Island, New Brunswick, Canada, home of FDR's summer place. The border is open again, so we will be visiting our favorite little island soon.



My blip photograph today was taken along the North Lubec Road.



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy with warm, rather humid air. It rained a bit this afternoon, but more rain is needed...just at night, please.



All hands and paws happy.