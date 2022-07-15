A day on the Schoodic Peninsula

We drove to Milbridge for a bit of shopping at the Riverlily Gift shop today. We bought a few books, cards and some little items for the kitchen. Then we drove on to the Schoodic Peninsula, did some antique shopping and poked about in a fabulous old fashioned 5 &10 that we love. For international blippers, those shops were bargain shops in most towns till probably the early 70s. This one has a little of everything, and is so old fashioned and delightful. Winter Harbor also has a small eating place that we love, so we stopped in and sat away from most of the few folks inside. We are still very cautious about Covid, so this eating out business is a big step. We wear our masks still in shops.



Schoodic Peninsula is home to the quiet, less crowded section of Acadia National Park. It offers exceptional ocean views, wooded roads and trails, it's a favorite spot for us each time we are here. I managed to get down on the ledges and we sat and watched the waves and seabirds in the sun and lovely breeze.



For the Record,

This day came in warm and sunny, a perfect day.



All hands and paws happy.