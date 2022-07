My favorite window

This is my favorite old window here. An apothecary jar with spools of thread , old bottles, seaglass and shells the sun.



We spent the day here, enjoying the weather. T did some bush trimming near the house. I helped (barely), but can't do much this time around on the visit. We enjoyed our day and a take out lobster rolls, fries and some fried clams for supper. T is doing a puzzle now and I'm reading and looking out the window at the fog bank in the distance.







For the Record,

This day came in warm and sunny.



All hands and paws happy