Merry's Adoption or Gotcha Day by berelaxed
Merry's Adoption or Gotcha Day

Three years ago today this little cinnamon roll came to live with us. Brilliant, precious, and in business for herself. RW DGC(Double Grand Champion) Khamsin Merry Mischief is the queen of two castles, Dogcorner and the old homestead in Machiasport. She has had health ups and downs, gave up 6 teeth and drinks only from running water. She's a quirky little girl and we love her tiny little cat-ness.


For the Record,
Today came in hot and almost made it to 100 degrees, F. There's always tomorrow.


All hands devastated over Brittany Griner's sentence in Russia.
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

