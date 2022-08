Sitting in the rain

Mr. Oriole stayed almost 10 minutes just soaking up the rain after heat and drought for weeks. He looked so happy!



We got half and inch of rain out of the torrential storm, not nearly enough, but it helped since we have strict outdoor watering bans. Today was another very hot and humid one, this stretch is supposed to continue till Monday evening.



For the Record,

This day came in hot and steamy.



All hands begging for peace.