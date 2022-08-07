Sign up
Photo 2717
That Nutty Smile
Just in case anyone needs a smile, here's a nutty one.
For the Record,
This day came in very hot, so what else is new. Tiresome days of heat and drought, the future looks very hot I'm afraid.
Cheers for the 51/50 vote in the Senate
All hands begging for PEACE and some rain in spots that need it, not Kentucky
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
Tags
easternchipmunk
Corinne C
ace
A great portrait
August 8th, 2022
