Photo 2726
Tongue Out Tuesday
The "I only drink running water" Merry posing for the day.
For the Record,
This day came in with sunny and dry weather. Lovely temps, but we need rain.
All hands begging for PEACE.
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
1
1
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Corinne C
ace
But still so cute
August 17th, 2022
