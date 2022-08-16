Previous
Next
Tongue Out Tuesday by berelaxed
Photo 2726

Tongue Out Tuesday

The "I only drink running water" Merry posing for the day.

For the Record,
This day came in with sunny and dry weather. Lovely temps, but we need rain.

All hands begging for PEACE.
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
746% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
But still so cute
August 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise