Twilight in the Garden

We've been having cooler weather and the garden has revived a bit. We did weeding and trimming this weekend, so it looks a bit less ragged. The heat and drought took quite a toll in July. Twilight hides a multitude of troubled plants.



For the Record,

This day came in with a nice breeze and sunny weather. We went to T's nephew's house for a dip in his pool and to have fun with the Greats. My new thigh scar had it's first outing with me donning my bathing suit.



All hands begging for PEACE.