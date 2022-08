Handsome Mr. Hummer

The hummingbirds are busy tanking up for their fall migration. This includes lots of nectar sipping and fighting. They flight like aerial stunt pilots, doing barrel rolls, and practicing fencing moves with their beaks. If we're sitting in our patio chairs it can seem pretty dangerous! In the extra you can see a juvenile male with streaks, but no gorget feathers yet.



For the Record,

This day came in a bit cooler, but still humid. Things have perked up with out recent torrential rain storms.



