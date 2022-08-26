Previous
A milestone by berelaxed
A milestone

Some of you may know that I also post on Blipfoto. Today was as we say, a 'blipbirthday', a celebration. I've been a member since May
3rd, 2010. Today I posted my 4500th journal entry, never missing a day or 'backblipping', filling in missed days.
26th August 2022

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
*lynn ace
Love this shot! Congratulations! wow! 4500 journal entries is amazing!
August 27th, 2022  
