Photo 2797
Red
Rain on and off all day makes the fire bush glazed with droplets look so colorful.
For the Record,
This day came in dark and dismal with drizzle rain and now, fog. I have to say, I love fog, but it is more enchanting on the coast of Maine.
New car pick up on Saturday morning
All hands begging for PEACE.
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
1
2
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
2797
photos
93
followers
39
following
2790
2791
2792
2793
2794
2795
2796
2797
Tags
red
,
rain
,
firebush
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 26th, 2022
