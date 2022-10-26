Previous
Red by berelaxed
Red

Rain on and off all day makes the fire bush glazed with droplets look so colorful.

For the Record,
This day came in dark and dismal with drizzle rain and now, fog. I have to say, I love fog, but it is more enchanting on the coast of Maine.

New car pick up on Saturday morning

All hands begging for PEACE.
26th October 2022

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten.
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
October 26th, 2022  
